Lowndes Vikings ‘march’ up the east coast

LOWNDES CO., GA (WALB) - A couple of South Goeriga students went ‘marching’ around the big apple.
On Wednesday, the Lowndes High School Marching Band students were on their way to be in the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Parade, but made a quick trip to Times Square first.
On the trip, were more than 340 students and chaperons.
“They’ve been very busy over the last week. They played in Atlanta at our game Friday night and got back probably 2 or 3 o’clock in the morning, then loaded up that same night around 11:30 for an 18 hour journey all the way to New York City," said LaVerne Rome, the Lowndes County Schools spokesperson.
Rome said that no matter their other commitments, the band is the biggest group of fans the Lowndes High Football team has.
After the parade, the students will make their way back to Atlanta to support their team in the third round of the football state playoffs.
