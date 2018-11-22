Lee Co Fire Educator: “Don’t use extinguisher for grease fires”

LEE CO,. (WALB) - Thanksgiving is a very busy day for firefighters because of cooking fires.
Fire safety experts want to remind folks that while preparing your holiday meals, pay extra attention when handling grease.
Most folks will grab the fire extinguisher to put out the flames but that’s not the best option.
Experts recommend using baking soda instead to avoid the spread of more grease and fumes.
They said the extinguisher should be the last resort, but if the fire gets too big, call 911.
A Fire Safety Educator in Lee County tells us how to avoid grease fires all together.
“The best thing to prevent grease fires is prevention. That’s the best thing. Don’t leave the kitchen when you’re cooking anytime, especially with grease but anytime don’t leave the kitchen. Stay there with it and watch the grease, be alert of what’s happening," said Fire Safety Educator Kyle Lentz.
He said when you start seeing the grease swirl or small puffs of smoke, that’s an indicator that a fire will start.
He recommends moving pans away from the heat, and not putting too much grease in pots as well.
