Dry weather continues for Black Friday

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Happy Thanksgiving, southwest Georgia! The dry weather will continue this evening if you’re heading out to do any shopping. Overnight, partly cloudy to mostly clear skies with lows in the low to mid 40s. Clouds will be on the increase throughout our Friday. Shower chances arrive late in the day and continue into the overnight. We warm up into the low to mid 70s for the weekend. Morning showers are possible Saturday. Skies will begin to clear out by the afternoon as high pressure moves back in.
A strong cold front approaches the area on Sunday. Ahead of the front, we warm into the mid 70s under partly cloudy skies. The cold front moves through the area Monday, keeping our chance of showers around. High pressure will move in afterward, keeping us dry but cooler Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will only top out in the upper 50s both days. Rain chances return for Thursday as we warm back into the low 60s.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.