Dry weather continues for Black Friday

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Happy Thanksgiving, southwest Georgia! The dry weather will continue this evening if you’re heading out to do any shopping. Overnight, partly cloudy to mostly clear skies with lows in the low to mid 40s. Clouds will be on the increase throughout our Friday. Shower chances arrive late in the day and continue into the overnight. We warm up into the low to mid 70s for the weekend. Morning showers are possible Saturday. Skies will begin to clear out by the afternoon as high pressure moves back in.