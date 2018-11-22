Cool Toole: Lee County QB has a clean sheet

LEESBUG, GA (WALB) - You know what Lee County is thankful for? Kyle Toole.
Their senior quarterback has 31 touchdowns and not a single interception on the year.
That’s like a month’s worth of good days, and the kid hasn’t dropped his ice cream cone once.
Lee County football is thankful for taking care of the rock.
It's allowed the offense to be number one in the state.
And it's also helped not put the state's top defense in bad spots.
This is Toole’s first year as a varsity starting quarterback, and he’s been leading the Trojans offense with precision while leaning on the talent around him.
“Our line is giving me a lot of time in the pocket so I don’t have to force anything down field, and knowing the defense that we have, they’re not really giving up many points so I don’t really have to do too much," said Toole.
“There’s some luck to it no doubt, but I think he’s very accurate, he does a great job reading defenses knowing where to go with the ball and our receivers do a good job catching the ball where its not been deflected, and our line’s done a great job of protecting him where he’s not been rushed a whole lot,"
While the offense has been superb, the defense has been next level allowing just 4 points per game all year.
They’ll need to bring it against Creekview in the quarterfinals which has the No. 3 offense in the class.
Kickoff is at 7:30 Friday night.
