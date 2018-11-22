Blazers eyeing national title, not overlooking 2nd round

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - For Valdosta State, a national championship is just like thanksgiving dinner.
That’s what we’re here for, but first you have hug Grandma, bless the food, explain to your auntie why you’re not married yet--and then finally we feast.
The playoffs are a process, and the Blazers aren’t skipping any steps, or overlooking any opponents.
They host Bowie state in the NCAA Division II second round.
This is a Valdosta State team that looks primed to contend for its first national title since 2012.
They lead the nation in scoring at 52 per game, and no team has come within two touchdowns of them.
It's been a couple weeks since the red-hot VSU offense has hit the field thanks to their first-round bye.
Kerwin Bell has been hammering the team though, making sure they haven’t cooled off.
“It’s always a concern after a bye week, and we went to practice a little earlier this week," admitted Bell.
"I’ve asked our coaches to take our coaching level to a different level as far as our intensity and our purpose and our focus.”
Kickoff is at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium
If they win, they will also host the next round as well.
