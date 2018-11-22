Be mindful of how much you eat on Thanksgiving

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Thanksgiving is stuffed with all kinds of delicious food, but doctors recommend not overindulging.
Catching up with friends and family over a meal can lead you to forget about just how much you're consuming.
“If you can plan just to maintain your weight through the holidays, we consider that a success,” said Julie Joiner, a Registered Dietitian at Phoebe.
She recommends being mindful during your meal.
“If dressing is your favorite choice at Thanksgiving and you don’t have that any other time of year then maybe you allocate a little more toward the dressing, but you leave off the rolls, which is not really a special food,” explained Joiner
Make sure half your plate has non-starchy vegetables, like Brussels sprouts, green beans, and broccoli.
Vegetables provide fiber filling you more easily.
“So we always encourage people everything in moderation to continue regular activities such as walking at least an hour a day,” said Phoebe interventional cardiologist Mark Cohen
He said it’s important to remember physical activity too.
“By and large it just has to do with moderation and portion control and being wise about your choices," explained Cohen.
When it comes time for dessert, stick with the fruit pies like pumpkin or apple; pecan has some more calories.
And also consider just eating the filling, leaving off the whip cream and not eating the crust.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.