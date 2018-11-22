Albany shelters host Thanksgiving meal

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Salvation Army and The Albany Rescue Mission held a Thanksgiving meal for those in need Thursday.
Both shelters had many volunteers. Frank and Betty Wright volunteered at the Salvation Army and they spend every Thanksgiving giving back to the community.
“We are so happy today that we can get great food to the people, plenty of it. They are ready to eat and even take some later if they desire.”
Betty said making sure everyone has food on the holidays is so important.
“We want to make people feel welcome to have a wonderful Thanksgiving meal on Thanksgiving Day.”
The Wright family brought their church with them to help serve the meal.
“This is something we just don’t wait till Thanksgiving to give a warm and good meal. We do it every day and our main goal is every Tuesday we feed the homeless and those that are in need.”
