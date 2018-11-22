Albany Salvation Army sees increase in homelessness

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Salvation Army said that it’s seeing a rise in the number of people who are homeless.
Corps Officer Lt. Rebecca Sullivan said they usually see this around the holidays and when the weather gets cold.
Sullivan believes Hurricane Michael could be to blame as well.
The Salvation Army’s shelter is not just for the homeless.
“We don’t turn someone away because their home is destroyed or their apartment is destroyed, we like to try and go ahead and make sure they have a bed to stay," says Sullivan.
There is no limit to how many nights you can stay at the Salvation Army.
