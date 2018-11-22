Albany Salvation Army to host thanksgiving meal

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Thanksgiving is Thursday and an Albany shelter is making sure people in need get a hot meal.
The Salvation Army will host a Thanksgiving meal starting at noon on Thursday at its location.
Saints of God House of Worship church will provide the meal.
Corps Officer Lieutenant Rebecca Sullivan said that it’s so important that people have a meal on the holidays.
“You do not have to be homeless to receive this meal and we will not ask for ID, you just come in and get you a seat and they will serve the meal for anyone who is ready to eat," explained Sullivan.
The Salvation Army is located at 304 West 2nd Avenue.
