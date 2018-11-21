Woman drowns in Ben Hill Co. fishing accident

BEN HILL CO., GA (WALB) - A woman has drowned in Ben Hill County late Wednesday afternoon, according to officials.
A woman was reported to have drowned on Sinclair Road after a vehicle went into a pond, according to Lee Cone, Ben Hill County sheriff.
Cone said two sisters were fishing at a pond, when their car started rolling away.
One sister tried to the stop the car and wasn’t able to get out, and later drowned.
The surviving sister went to flag down help but the other sister died by the time help arrived, officials said.
Both the victim and the car were removed from the pond, according to law enforcement.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
