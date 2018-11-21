Wildcats make second quarterfinal appearance in three years

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - The Valdosta State Blazers aren't the only football team trying to claim a title in the city.
The Wildcats are currently in the quarterfinals of the playoffs, Rodemaker and the boys, aren’t looking to slow down.
The Wildcats will be facing off against the Dacula Falcons for the first time in school history.
Valdosta is making it’s second quarterfinal appearance in three years, coming off that state championship in 2016.
South Georgia’s 6-A region currently has all four of it’s playoff contenders still in the hunt, but the Wildcats are looking to claim state title number 25, as Rodemaker looks for number 2.
Alan Rodemaker said their offense has done well for them, but if they want to win state, it’s their defense that will be the deciding factor.
“For the most part, they’ve won games for us this year and defense has done just good enough to keep us in it," said Rodemaker. "I think we’ve played better defensively. We’ve given up more yards here recently but not as much scoring. So, I think we’re improving defensively.”
The Wildcats will be on the road to face Dacula Friday night at 7:30 P.M.
