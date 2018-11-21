Valdosta proclaims Saturday as Small Business Saturday

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - Valdosta Mayor John Gayle is proclaiming this Saturday as Small Business Saturday.
In the proclamation, Gayle is asking residents of the community and across the country to shop with their nearby, small businesses on Saturday, November 24, and moving forward.
After Black Friday, this day is normally dedicated to supporting local small businesses.
On Tuesday, small business owners and other city officials gathered outside of a downtown Valdosta small business to hear the mayor read the proclamation.
In the proclamation, the mayor celebrates small businesses and acknowledges their impact on the community.
Small business owners that were in attendance shared their appreciation for the city’s support. Support that does not go unnoticed by the small business owners of the area.
Valdosta resident, David Brooks, who owns a small business in Downtown Valdosta that has been in his family for 40 years, said he hopes the support from Small Business Saturday continues throughout the year.
“For us it’s Small Business Saturday every day," said Brooks, owner of Valdosta Furniture and Mattress.
Brooks appreciates all that comes with the day.
“It has progressively grown and gotten bigger. I think a big part of it is just bringing awareness to small businesses and hopefully it bleeds into the rest of the year as well," said Brooks.
Brooks said that those small businesses bring something that the larger or online stores can’t offer.
“How many times have you gone into a big store and wandered around and not been able to get any help or not been able to find something. I think it’s ultimately the personalization of dealing with a person one-on-one,” said Brooks.
And without the city pushing shopping local, things could be very different.
“They’re super supportive, creative, always trying to come up with some promotion to help businesses. That’s absolutely wonderful and quite honestly, I wouldn’t want to be anywhere other than downtown," said Brooks.
“The city is always going to support downtown and every small business in Valdosta. Our backbone, our local economy is 95 percent small businesses, so it’s really important for us to support those small businesses," said Main Street Director Ellen Hill.
And city officials said that your support should continue throughout the year.
“These people who have these businesses down here are your neighbors, they’re your friends, they’re your kids’ soccer coach. It’s really important to remember that their livelihoods depend on us supporting them. You want support from these businesses, but you need to come in and support them as well," said Hill.
City officials want to remind everyone that supporting these businesses supports the Valdosta economy.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.