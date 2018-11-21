Valdosta police urge holiday shopping safety

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department (VPD) wants to remind everyone to be safe while doing their holiday shopping this year.
Officers warn everyone to remember not to leave valuables in plain sight in your car, even if it is locked.
They even suggest possibly making a trip home to drop off items in between shopping trips.
“People that go out Christmas shopping, especially your thieves, they know people are going to have brand new equipment. It’s going to be in a box. It’s going to be easy to grab. They know that they can smash a window and snatch something out of somebody’s backseat in five, 10 seconds at the most," said VPD Lieutenant Adam Bembry.
After buying a big expensive item, police warn that you should not leave boxes on the street.
Officials said that you could be advertising to burglars that you have new items to be targeted.
Bembry said there’s always an increase in burglaries and car break ins.
