Valdosta police issue warrant for felony murder

VALDOSTA GA (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in a death that occurred at an apartment complex.
Valdosta police have issued an arrest warrant for felony murder for Ian Rashad Henry, 23.
Law enforcement have been looking for the suspect but have not located him, officials said.
Henry is considered armed on dangerous.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
Stephen Styles, 40, was identified as the victim in the incident, which occurred at Blanton Commons in 1500 block of Lankford Drive.
“I am so proud of the detectives that were involved in this case," said Interim Chief Leslie Manahan. "They spent countless hours going through evidence and conducting interviews, to ensure that this offender was held accountable for his actions.”
