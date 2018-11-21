Two die in Early Co. wreck

EARLY CO., GA (WALB) - About 7 a.m Tuesday, two people were killed in a head-on collision in Early County, according to authorities.
Freddie Lee Bronner, 26, was driving a Ford Mustang, east on Georgia Highway 62 near mile marker 6, going around a curve to the right, in Early County.
Dominique Lashay Lindsey, 20, driving a Ford Fusion, was travelling in the opposite direction.
State troopers said that Bronner failed to maintain his lane, and traveled into the westbound lane of the highway, and hit Lindsey’s car head-on.
Both Bronner and Lindsey were pronounced dead on the scene by Early County Coroner Todd Hunter.
A passenger in Lindsey’s car was transported to a hospital, with unknown injuries.
The collision was investigated by Sgt. William West from GSP Post 14 in Colquitt.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.