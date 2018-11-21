Traffic increases at Albany airport for holidays

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Officials at the Southwest Regional Airport said they’ve been busy with the holiday traffic at the airport.
Airport officials expect to be pretty full during the holidays as far as passengers.
They said it’s been a steady increase for the past few days and they say it’ll keep growing.
Hunter Hines, the superintendent of operations at the airport, told us a few ways passengers can make their traveling experience at the airport smoother.
“The big thing is going to be making sure the people are aware of the different protocols for traveling. It’s a good rule of thumb to try to be at the airport an hour early before your flight because it helps cut down on a lot of the stressfulness,” said Hines.
He also said with a steady increase of passengers, it’s best for them to plan ahead and to be more aware during this season.
