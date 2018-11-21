Social Security scammers try to take advantage of unsuspecting victims

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) - Several people have fallen victim to social security scammers in Thomasville.
The best way to detect if someone is trying to scam you is if they’re trying incite fear. If so, you should just hang up. Don’t entertain the conversation.
Unfortunately, Thomasville police said some residents have already fallen victim to the social security scams.
In the majority of these cases, scammers claim you’ll be arrested if you don’t give them your personal information.
Captain Maurice Holmes received several of these calls because the phone number has a local area code.
“Another thing they’ll do is spoof your number. You’ll get calls from area code 229 or whatever area code you live in. If you answer, that’s when they’ll come in with their tactics,” explained Holmes.
Holmes said that if you do receive these phone calls, you should report it to your local police department.
