Press dinner's change from comedy keynote may draw Trump

FILE - This April 18, 2011, file photo shows author Ron Chernow at his home in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The White House Correspondents’ Association has announced that author Ron Chernow will speak at its annual dinner in April. (AP Photo/Louis Lanzano, File) (Louis Lanzano)
WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (AP) — President Donald Trump says he may attend next years' annual White House Correspondents' Dinner now that organizers have scrapped the usual format featuring a comedian.

But he may not be thrilled with the replacement.

The correspondents' association announced this week that the featured speaker in 2019 will be Pulitzer Prize-winning author Ron Chernow, who has written biographies of presidents and statesmen including George Washington and Alexander Hamilton.

Chernow has been critical of Trump in the past, calling the president a "demagogue" in a 2016 video.