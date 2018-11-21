PLAYER OF THE WEEK (11/21/18): Engram finds the end zone twice

LEESBURG, GA (WALB) - We’re down to the Quarterfinals in the Georgia High School Association state playoffs.
There’s only a couple Albany-Area teams still alive, and for the second straight week the top athlete comes from Lee County.
Jeremiah Engram picked up his first Albany-Area player of the week award of the season.
The Trojans wide out caught 6 passes for 118 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
He found the end zone twice more than the opposition did as Lee County decimated Effingham County 54-0.
It was he largest margin of victory in the state from Friday night.
Engram credits the offensive prowess to the man who draws up the schemes.
“Our offensive coordinator, he draws up great plans," said Engram. "And we just go by them. We have to go step by step, taking it slow, make sure we get the right steps, take the right routes.”
It gets no easier for Lee County (12-0).
They host the No. 2 team in the state Creekview (12-0) Friday night for a trip to the semifinals.
