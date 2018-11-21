New businesses coming to Cairo

CAIRO, GA (WALB) - New businesses continue to open in the City of Cairo.
The new restaurants are drawing more people to shop and spend time downtown.
Officials with the Grady County Joint Development Authority said economic growth in that area surged over the past three months.
Co-owner of Dark Horse Java, Carolyn Keefer, said Cairo is her hometown and that makes it a perfect fit for her coffee shop.
“I love small towns and I like a small town feel. I like the community and family aspect of it," said Keefer.
There are only two empty stores left in the area.
City leaders hope this new growth will prompt an increase in community events in the area, giving customers more things to do and helping merchants make more money.
