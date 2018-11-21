New bridge could help passengers at Albany airport

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Aviation Committee wants Albany city commissioners to go forward with the installation of a passenger bridge.
Currently passengers have to walk about 100 feet to get to and from the airplanes.
The bridge will provide shelter and a more convenient route for passengers.
We spoke with the airport superintendent of operations who says he hopes this will increase the amount of folks traveling to and from this airport.
“We hope that it will bring in more people who have flown before and weren’t comfortable with walking the distance from the terminal to the aircraft. Maybe they got caught in the rain before we are hoping this will help ease their mind in the future,” said Hunter Hines, the Superintendent of Operations at the airport.
It’s about a 180 day project that Hines said he hopes to be completed in June of next year.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.