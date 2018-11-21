Lowndes searching for ring number 6

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - It’s not just the Wildcats in search of a state title either, it’s also the Lowndes Vikings who are in the hunt for another state title.
Randy McPhearson already has three, but the last one was back in 2007.
The Vikings are itching to get another ring on the finger and this year could be the year.
It’ll be a true match this week for the Vikings, as they face off against the number 1 seeded Grayson Rams.
These two don’t have a long history, but McPhearson is all too familiar with the Rams.
The only two times these two have met, have been in the playoffs and both times the Vikings have fallen.
The Vikings believe this year will be the difference, as their defense averages only allowing 18 points a game, might be the difference maker.
“Great defense, always first," said McPhearson. "They’ve got a very talented team. Everybody knows about Grayson. We’re gunna have to play well defensively. We’ll have to figure out what works on offense and score some points.”
The Vikings will travel out Friday to Loganville for a 7:30 kickoff.
