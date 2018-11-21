Leaders approve grant to repair more than 12 roads in Tifton

TIFTON, GA (WALB) - Drivers in Tifton will see brand new roads in business and residential areas soon.
City council members approved a local maintenance improvement grant at Monday’s city council meeting.
The Georgia Department of Transportation is giving the city more than $240,000 and the city will match 10-percent of that amount.
The city will also get money from T-SPLOST, bringing the total funding for the project to more than $600,000.
“We’ve identified about 15 to 20 streets around the community that really need some attention and so we’re excited to be able to let our citizens know that work is in progress and we’ll be starting on those right after the first of the year,” said Julie Smith, mayor of Tifton.
The city says public maintenance assessed the roads and came up with a score based on which roads needed the most maintenance.
