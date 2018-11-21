Italy woman volunteering with Kenya kids kidnapped by gunmen

"Ronald please, please! Ronald, please help," Romano said, according to Ngala. "I tried to push away a man who was smothering her while holding her down for her hands to be tied behind her back, but someone hit me in the head with a club and I got dizzy. She told me to help myself and I ran for the man at the door with a club and pushed him away and escaped." He said two of the gunmen who were outside the room shot at onlookers.