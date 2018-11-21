Holiday chill holds until the weekend

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Drier and much colder air is filtering into SWGA behind Tuesday’s cold front. Expect tranquil conditions as a holiday chill takes over. Temperatures drop into the upper 30s the next two nights while highs only reach low 60s the rest of the week. Increasing clouds but dry Thanksgiving while clouds thicken Black Friday with isolated showers becoming likely overnight into Saturday.
Milder temperatures return for the weekend lows low 50s and highs around 70. Otherwise rain returns Sunday night into Monday morning. Drier and much colder air takes over as lows drop into the low 40s and highs upper 50s early week.
