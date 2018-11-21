GA childcare programs affected by Hurricane Michael to receive mini-grants

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Forty-three licensed childcare programs in Southwest Georgia will receive mini-grants to provide support to kids and teachers in several counties the were impacted by Hurricane Michael, according to Bright from the Start.
The grants, totaling $25,000, will come from Save the Children, an international organization, and will be administered through the Georgia Foundation for Early Care and Learning to programs in Clay, Columbia, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Grady, Laurens, Miller, Randolph, Seminole, Sumter and Thomas counties.
“We appreciate the support of Save the Children and the Georgia Foundation for Early Care and Learning for these child care providers, especially here at Thanksgiving,” said Commissioner Amy M. Jacobs. “Providers have reported everything from wind and water damage both outside and inside their facilities to trees uprooted and equipment destroyed outside on their playgrounds.”
According to DECAL, these mini-grants will help support 1,343 children and 220 teachers.
The counties receiving the grants were approved by FEMA for individual assistance.
Carrie Ashbee, the executive director, explained that the Georgia Foundation for Early Care and Learning “makes strategic investments to improve and expand high-quality early education to help ensure all children in Georgia are prepared to succeed when they enter kindergarten regardless of family income or location.”
