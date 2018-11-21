Firefighters warn of cooking dangers and how to avoid fires and injuries

TIFTON, GA (WALB) - Insurance companies said that Georgia is number one for cooking and grease fire losses.
Firefighters said that when you’re cooking your turkey this year, you should be extra careful.
Tifton Fire Chief Bobby Bennett said that cooking causes the majority of injuries during the holidays. He said you should make sure you turn your pan handles to the side so that family members or children can’t hit the pans or topple them over.
“This time of year they increase people, leave them unattended. You know, families coming in, they get to talking and they walk away from the stove. And next thing you know you’ve burned the dressing or you’ve burned the turkey and you’ve got a house full of smoke,” said Bennett.
Insurance companies said they’ve paid more than $130 million for cooking and grease fires to homeowners.
