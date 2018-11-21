Federal Grand Jury returns indictments against multiple South Georgians

MACON, GA (WALB) - A federal grand jury has returned numerous indictments during the month of November.
Charles E. Peeler, the United States Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, announced Wednesday, November 21, 2018 that the grand jury true billed indictments charging 23 people, several in the WALB viewing area.
An indictment is only an allegation of criminal conduct. All of the defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt.
“The successful collaboration between law enforcement at every level helped bring these cases before a federal grand jury,” said U.S. Attorney Peeler. “I want to thank our local, state and federal law enforcement for their dedication and hard work.”
MILTON WRENN, age 58 of Hartsfield, Georgia is charged with the following:
1) Possession of Child Pornography
If convicted on Count 1, Mr. Wrenn faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.
The case was investigated by the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and the United States Postal Office of the Inspector General. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Julia C. Bowen.
DERINIQUE MORROW, age 20 of Albany, Georgia is charged with the following:
1) Interstate Communications with Intent to Extort
2) Interstate Stalking
If convicted on Count 1, Mr. Morrow faces a maximum sentence of two (2) years in prison and a $250,000 fine, or both. If convicted on Count 2, Mr. Morrow faces a maximum sentence of five (5) years in prison and a $250,000 fine, or both.
The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Warminster, Pennsylvania Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan Dasher.
HEATHER NICOLE GRAY, age 31 of Norman Park, Georgia, is charged with the following:
1-15) Bank Fraud
16-82) Counts of Wire Fraud
83) Count of Aggravated Identity Theft
If convicted on Counts 1-15, Ms. Gray faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison, a $250,000 fine or both, per count. If convicted on Counts 16-82, Ms. Gray faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine or both, per count. If convicted on Count 83, Ms. Gray faces a mandatory two (2) years in prison, a $250,000 fine or both.
The case was investigated by the United States Secret Service and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert D. McCullers.
JAMES EARL BRIDGES, age 41, of Albany, Georgia is charged with the following:
1) Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
2) Possession of a Firearm by a Controlled Substance User
3) Possession of Methamphetamine
If convicted on Counts 1-2, Mr. Bridges faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 or both, and a maximum Supervised Release of three (3) years, per count. If convicted on Count 3, Mr. Bridges faces one (1) year in prison and a $1,000 fine. The case was investigated by the Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan Dasher.
PAUL A. BRADFORD, age 47 of Lakeland, Georgia, is charged with the following:
1) Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
If convicted on Count 1, Bradford faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine or both.
The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Lanier and Berrien County Sheriff’s Offices. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert D. McCullers.
BRANDON RASHAD DOWDELL, age 24, of Valdosta, Georgia, is charged with the following:
1) Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
If convicted on Count 1, Mr. Dowdell faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine or both. The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigations and the Valdosta Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Sonja Profit.
WILLIAM HENRY PHILLIPS, JR., age 43, of Valdosta, Georgia, is charged with the following:
1) Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
If convicted on Count 1, Mr. Phillips faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine or both.
The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigations and the Valdosta Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Sonja Profit.
