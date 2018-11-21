City purchases land in South Tifton, hopes to improve community

TIFTON, GA (WALB) - The community surrounding one South Tifton elementary school can breathe a little easier now.
The City of Tifton said it has purchased an eyesore in the neighborhood.
Tifton Mayor Julie Smith said land on Captain’s Point Trailer Park belongs to the city now.
“We want to do everything possible that we can to restore the neighborhood, to make it an attractive area for people to live, to work, to put their business,” said Smith.
City leaders approved the purchase for five acres of land at Monday’s city council meeting.
The huge sell will start the Matthew Wilson redevelopment project for the school that sits right across the street from the trailer park.
“We’re really excited to be able to kick this off with the acquisition of this property and make sure that our residents in this particular part of Tifton know that they’re appreciated and they’re valued and we hear their concerns and we’re gonna do something to address that,” said Smith.
Commissioners have come up with a plan to put new businesses or new homes in the area.
Smith believes the plan will help students and parents at Matthew Wilson Elementary School feel safe.
The city bought the land with T-SPLOST money and they’re ready to sell it to a private developer.
Mayor Smith is ready to clean up an area that’s seen a lot of crime.
“Unfortunately its been ignored for a long time and we’re gonna change that,” said Smith.
Leaders assure people living in South Tifton that problems with infrastructure won’t be an issue once the city makes these major changes.
“They need to know that they’re safe and when they turn on the water, the water’s gonna come on and if we have a storm, the storm water’s not gonna flood their yards,” said Smith.
Smith said people living in the area saw it as a great concern so the city purchased the property from the owner, but it was several years in the making.
“Every resident of this community deserves safe, affordable housing,” said Smith. “They deserve to be able to get out & walk the streets with their kids, play with their grand kids, let their grand kids ride their bike, go to school.”
The city hired a consultant to help with developing the plan and identifying boundaries of the properties.
The exact cost of the purchase is being calculated by the city’s attorney.
The city said it will close on the property in April.
