Busses to support the north-bound Wildcats and Blue Devils

(WALB) - The Tift County and Valdosta High football teams will be on the road this weekend in the state playoffs.
If you’re a fan who wants to support them, but don’t want to drive, there’s another option.
Busses are available to take fans up to the games that'll be played in the Atlanta area.
Tift County plays at Archer in the quarterfinals, and Valdosta Plays at Dacula Friday night.
It’s $25 for a student seat, and $35 for adult seats.
“It’s for those fans who do not want to drive and face the Atlanta traffic," said Darrien Teals who is organizing the alternate transportation. "And it’s for those parents who may want to put their student on the bus, and you may not want your student driving all the way to Atlanta in that traffic.”
Tift County bus information:
- Departs from Tifton Mall Friday at 1:30 p.m. (In front of Jo’Ann Fabric)
- Game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. at Archer High School
Valdosta bus information:
- Departs from the PAC Center (Old Valdosta High School) at 1:30 p.m. Friday
- Game kicks off at 7:30 at Dacula High School
The busses plan to have fans to the stadiums over an hour ahead of the kickoff times.
For reservations and more information, contact Darrien Teals at 229-256-8041.
