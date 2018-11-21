Albany Rescue Mission in need of donations for the holidays

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Albany Rescue Mission is looking for donations for the upcoming Holiday season.
Mike Gravette, the program director said the donations are going to fill boxes for people in need.
“We have been blessed to have enough in our inventory to be able to support giving out food bags to those that are in need this holiday season," said Gravette.
Gravette said the center is already making a list of residents who need a bag full of food for Christmas and said that without donations, it wouldn’t be possible.
“Our missionary has been here for 30-plus years now, and if it wasn’t for supporters and donors in our community that God has led to do what they do, that would have been virtually impossible," explained Gravette.
Gravette said that with the donations they have been able to make over 100 food boxes, but they still need to make more.
“Just the Thanksgiving holiday, 165 Thanksgiving bags or boxes that have the traditional Thanksgiving meal in it. Turkey and all the fixings that go with that," said Gravette.
The Albany Rescue Mission is always looking for donations, especially around the holidays.
“They can mail their donation to the mission office at 604 North Monroe, the zip code is 31701, or they can call the missions office and drop it by," Gravette said.
