Albany Rescue Mission to host Thanksgiving dinner

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Albany Rescue Mission is getting ready for its Thanksgiving meal.
The center is looking to feed around 1,300 people this Wednesday and Thursday.
The food will be served starting at noon.
Program Director Mike Gravette said that there is always a need when it comes to feeding people for the holidays.
“We have given out 165 as of today. Thanksgiving boxes for the needy families that may not be able to get here or they have the means to be somewhere else or provide it for their own," said Gravette.
Gravette looks forward to making sure everyone has food for Thanksgiving.
