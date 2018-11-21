Albany Police feed over 300 at Thanksgiving dinner

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Thanksgiving came early for hundreds of folks in Albany Tuesday night.
That’s thanks to the eighth annual Albany Police Department Thanksgiving Dinner.
You could tell everyone was so very thankful for the police department hosting this celebration.
Not only for people in need, but for everyone who wanted to come out and fellowship with one another.
“How you doing sir? Gone ahead and bring your plate over here,” said one volunteer.
Thanksgiving meals came early for community members in Albany this year, thanks to the Albany Police Department.
“Thank you guys," said one community member.
“Tonight’s goal is to feed everybody we can and to have people leave with a smile on their face and just a positive feel about the police department overall,” said APD Sergeant Kawaski Barnes.
Over 300 plates later, some would say they met their goal indeed.
“It’s awesome, It’s just something that I’m glad I took advantage of,” said Rodrick Pollock, a community member.
“It shows more community involvement than just responding to incidents. It kind of lets us know that they care,” said Kenneth Williams, another community member.
Several organizations in the community chipped in on the cooking and distributing the food.
For many of the folks here, it was a way to see those who serve the community in a different light.
“Anytime we see the police doing something nice, it is always awesome,” said Pollock.
“I wanted my son to come to and see police in a good light because they are here to protect us and its important to see them before tragedy strikes or before emergency happens,” said Williams.
Sergeant Barnes said that’s exactly what they were going for.
“We just want them to take home the reassurance that the police department is here for this community. We are apart of this community," said Barnes. "We live, we work, our kids attend school in this community so this is our community also and it’s important that we take ownership of that and make this community the best we can.”
APD also said this wouldn’t have been possible without the help of their many volunteers and of course the community coming out to participate.
