Albany-based ambulance overturns

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - An ambulance collided with a truck, and rolled onto its side shortly after noon, south of Albany.
The incident happened at the intersection of Honeysuckle Drive and the Liberty Bypass, and we are working to learn what caused it.
The Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they are responding to an ambulance-involved crash, and the call came in at 12:16 p.m.
Authorities said that there were two people in the ambulance, and one person in a white truck that was involved.
We are told the person in the truck went to the hospital for treatment.
It is best to avoid this area for now.
