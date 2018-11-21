Albany Advocacy Resource Center excited for Angel Tree program

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Albany Advocacy Resource Center (ARC) is kicking off its annual Angel Tree program.
The program pairs children in need with those willing to spread the holiday spirit.
ARC has around 170 individuals on its Angel Tree program list.
Marcy McCarty, the executive assistant, said that it is so important to remember those less fortunate during the holidays.
“So many of us, especially at this time of year, we are thankful for what we have and if you have some to give, why not try to share with people that are less fortunate and bring them a little Christmas," said McCarty.
McCarty said that you have until Dec. 17 to drop off the presents and the drop off location is 2200 Stuart Avenue.
