Victim identified in Douglas shooting

DOUGLAS, GA (WALB) - Law enforcement is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday morning in Douglas that left one man dead, according to the Douglas Police Department.
Terrance Daniel Gibson, 31, was identified as the victim of the shooting, the Douglas Police Department posted to its Facebook page.
Police responded to an area at Ethel Street and Fales Avenue in reference to gunshots.
Prior to arriving to the scene, law enforcement was informed an individual inside Sunoco Gas Station on E. Ward Street had been shot, the post stated.
The victim was found unresponsive and later taken to Coffee Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Gibson is believed to have been walking to the store and was shot in the back, according to the Facebook post.
The Douglas Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the department at (912) 384-2222 or the Tips Line at (912) 260-3600.
Information can also be shared to the Douglas Police Department Facebook page.
The Douglas Police Department and the City of Douglas are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible.
