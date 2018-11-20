Valdosta Fire Department recruits gear up for their first day as firefighters

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - After 10 weeks of training, this week there are five new firefighters in Valdosta working to protect and serve the people.
The recruits are now officially members of the Valdosta Fire Department team.
They spent weeks working to get the necessary certifications for their new roles as first responders.
Last week, the recruits celebrated at a graduation ceremony.
“This is probably my biggest personal accomplishment. It’s a lot of hard work. A lot of mental and physical strenuous activity. To get to this point, I’m very proud along with my family and friends," said new Valdosta Firefighter Donte Robinson.
Recruits participated in over 60 hours of fitness training, equipment training, team-building and professional mentoring.
According to the fire chief, their basic training is done but every day on the job will be an opportunity to learn.
