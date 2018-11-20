Valdosta Fire Department offers fire safety advice for this holiday season

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - State Farm has reported that Georgia is the leading state for cooking and grease fire losses.
With that being said, the Valdosta Fire Department (VFD) has a few tips to prevent fires this holiday season.
First, for anyone frying a turkey, you should do it 12 to 15 feet away from your home.
Second, you should make sure your turkey is completely thawed before attempting to fry it.
You should also account for the rising grease levels to avoid overflow when adding the turkey.
“We all know it’s the holiday season. We have family over, friends over and we want to cook and enjoy scrumptious meals like we do every Thanksgiving. What we want to do is make sure that you continue to be safe on Thanksgiving. Make sure you use extra precaution when you’re cooking," said VFD Chief, James Clinkscales.
VFD officials also suggested that you never leave cooking food unattended. They also said that everyone should have a working smoke alarm and a fire extinguisher on hand.
Many are planning to begin putting up their Christmas decorations.
VFD wants to remind everyone that you can be festive and fire preventative at the same time.
They suggested that you don’t leave your Christmas lights on all night, ensuring that you have the right type of extension cords when putting up lights outdoors and being sure you don’t go overboard with extension cords.
“What I mean by going overboard is you use extension cords for the lighting in your house, you use it for the windows and outdoors, and you just plug extension cords into extension cords, and into surge protectors. You want to make sure you limit the number you use," explained Clinkscales.
Officials said that going overboard can overload the circuit and cause a house fire.
Heat from the lights can also cause fires, so they also suggest remembering to water live trees.
