Traveling this Thanksgiving? Stay safe with these tips

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - We are just days away from one of the busiest travel days of the year.
And this Thanksgiving more drivers will be on the road than in the past decade.
It’s estimated more than 50 million people will be on the highways in the next couple of days.
Roads are bound to be congested causing extra holiday frustration when you’re trying to get to grandma’s house.
Before you leave, make sure your vehicle is prepared for travel, especially if you are going further than just a few miles down the road.
Have your radiator and cooling system serviced.
Simple maintenance can prevent many of the problems that strand drivers on the side of the road.
Before you get on a highway, know your exit by name and number, and watch the signs as you near the off-ramp.
Drivers making unexpected lane changes to exit often cause accidents.
Check your gas tank too.
The average gas price in Georgia right now is $2.46.
Dougherty, Lee and Sumter counties have the cheapest gas right now with prices around $2.35.
These counties are some of the least expensive in the state so if you want to fill up, Tuesday’s the day.
Once you are ready to leave, leave early so you won't be anxious about arriving late and to accommodate delays.
Road conditions may change due to inclement weather or traffic congestion.
Often the afternoon before Thanksgiving is typically one of the busiest times to leave, whereas leaving in the morning you’re less likely to encounter delays.
And of course buckle up; seat belts reduce the risk of death by 45 percent.
Don’t forget, the Hands-Free Georgia Act went into effect in July, meaning drivers cannot have a phone in their hand or touching any part of their body while talking on their phone while driving.
Lastly, if you are flying this holiday, the TSA says this Thanksgiving is expected to be the busiest for air travel.
Security is expecting to screen up to 2.6 million people before Thanksgiving.
