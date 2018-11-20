Thomasville High School players using IV therapy for better hydration

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) - Hydration levels in athletes can be a serious concern for players and coaches.
Thomasville High School is using IVs to ensure that football players are hydrated for game time. But some people are concerned about teens' health.
Several players are using IVs before game time to minimize cramping and increase stamina during the game.
Despite this method being widely used at the collegiate and professional levels, the news that high school players are doing the same has caught many residents by surprise.
Robby McGee said this procedure may be better suited for specific individuals not the whole team.
“I just think that if there’s a way for athletes to be hydrated naturally, that it just makes more sense to do it," said McGee.
Others said this is a great way to help the athletes stay hydrated during those taxing games, especially when it’s hot and humid.
