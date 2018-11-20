Team of the Week (11/19/18): Fitzgerald Hurricanes for taking down #1 seed Swainsboro

FITZGERALD, GA (WALB) - We have 14 teams remaining in the title race, but as always, we show one team who we believe shined during the week.
The Fitzgerald Purple Hurricanes took down the number 1 seeded Swainsboro Tigers and that’s why we had to make them our high school football Team of the Week.
The Purple hurricanes took down the Tigers on the road in Swainsboro last Friday.
Giving them their first quarterfinal appearance since 2016.
The hurricanes haven’t even thought twice about last years first round loss and has made it clear this is a different team.
Fitzgerald is the only remaining South Georgia team in region 1 double-A that remains alive in the playoffs.
Pruitt said it’s great to see these boys succeed the way they have, but it’s not quite time to start calling it title race.
“Well I don’t know if it’s time to start talking about state championships yet," said head coach Tucker Pruitt. "but I think it means we’re getting better. Each and every week we try to be a little better then we were the Firday before and I think our kids have embrassed that. I think they’ve done a great job, through the course of the season of getting better.”
The Hurricanes will have to take down another number 1 seed this Friday, as they take on the Rabun County Friday at 7:30 P.M.
