Play of the Week (11/20/18): Casen Royal finds Bo Cunningham

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Week 14 brought us a lot of excitement for South Georgia teams.
A lot of great plays were made, but only three could be chosen as our nominees and only one cane be our Play of the Week.
With 434 reactions, your WALB Play of the Week for week 14 is Tiftarea’s touchdown catch by Bo Cunningham.
This weeks voting saw over one thousand reactions, making it one of the highest we’ve had this season.
Bo Cunningham's touchdown put the Panthers up 35-0 just before halftime.
The Panthers defeated Trinity Christian 49 - 7 and now find themselves in their first semi final round since 2008.
The Panthers face off against John Milledge Academy Friday at 7:30 P.M.
