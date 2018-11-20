Meet the Leadership Lowndes Class of 2019

LOWNDES CO., GA (WALB) - Currently, five South Georgia charities are benefiting from a donation of over $80,000 and 1,500 hours of service by the Leadership Lowndes Class of 2018.
The group has now chosen its class for 2019 and is “working to build a better Lowndes County.”
The Leadership Lowndes Class includes a group of individuals, from varying professions and backgrounds, working to address community needs.
Each year, members are divided into five groups and they each choose one charity to help in any way possible.
In the past, groups have raised money, helped remodel facilities, helped with branding and more.
The 2018 leadership class just graduated last Thursday.
“We’re always looking to identify emerging leaders in our community, people that we feel like we can expose to this and they can work to make our community better," said Leadership Lowndes President Angie Crawford.
The group announced that of the 150 plus applicants, 30 people were chosen to work with the community group for this upcoming year.
The group includes sheriff’s deputies, military personnel, members of the fire department, medical doctors and more.
The 2019 class will be formally introduced at the Turner Center for the Arts on December 6.
