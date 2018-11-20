Lee Co. receives more than $400k for water systems

LEE CO., GA (WALB) - More than $400,000 was granted to Lee County Water Systems Monday.
It came from the Community Development Block Grant and will spread water systems to 55 homes in Greenview Estates that are currently served by private water systems.
Lee County officials said they’ve received several complaints about the water in this area.
This grant will allow them to improve the quality and consistency of water pressure in the area.
“I know that private water system operators are good people and they are trying to do the right thing but they don’t have the level of expertise and the level of employees that we do at the municipal level so this will dramatically change the quality of their water and the consistency of their water, and the availability of their water,” said County Commissioner Rick Muggridge.
Muggridge said this is a simple and confined project area so they expect to get it done quickly.
They are looking to start work immediately, and hoping to finish in 90 days.
WALB spoke with folks living in that area who are split about this decision.
“The lime that’s in the water it can cause your hot water heaters to mess up and quit on you and I’ve got problems with my hot water heater. I don’t have any cold water pressure at all in my house,” said Kathy Vant, a resident.
“Presently we do not pay for water and I’m thinking there probably maybe a possibility that we may start getting billed through the water but I think that may be a good thing,” said Lisa Gamble, another resident.
The commissioner said residents will be billed by the utility authority and do not have the option to stay on their current water system.
