‘It’s a daily fight that we are in.’ Albany police chief asks residents to be vigilant, report crime

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Albany Police Department has reported that crime has decreased in the last year.
Albany Police Chief Michael Persley said that over past years, the department has seen a steady decrease with all crimes, both violent and property.
Persley said that his officers are working extremely hard to prevent crimes. He added that with the holidays coming up, you should always make sure you are aware of your surroundings.
“It’s a daily fight that we are in. How can we help reduce crime, how can we help increase the perception that this is a safe place so when I ask for help from the community, we really need it. If you see something, take a picture of it, video or record it and get it to us," said Persley.
Chief Persley said he looks forward to continuing to lower crime in Albany.
