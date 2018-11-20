Irwin County finds fifth straight quarterfinals appearance

OCILLA, GA (WALB) - The Irwin County Indians have been on a tear this season, finding their first 11-0 record, since their 1975 state championship year.
Coincidence? It could be, but that isn’t the only thing Irwin County has accomplished this season.
For Buddy Nobles, he now holds the all time school record for career wins and now the Indians have found themselves in their 5th straight quarterfinals.
After their victory over Miller County this past Friday, Irwin County has now made it to it’s fifth straight quarterfinals.
Buddy Nobles has taken the Indians to at least the quarterfinal round since taking the job.
Every year the Indians have won the region title, they’ve made it to the finals.
Nobles hasn’t started calling it a coincidence, but just simply hard work his boys are putting in.
As for the Indians, they are grateful for the work Nobles and the coaching staff put in.
“It’s an incredible experience, being under coach Nobles all four years,' said senior will Burnam. "He’s just a great leader. He teaches what we need to know about football and in life, he’s just a great guy and he teaches us a lot of stuff.”
“Never give up, stay focused in the classroom and pay attention,” said senior DJ Lundy.
The Indians will face Commerce in Ocilla Friday night at 7:30 P.M.
