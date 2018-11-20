A few sprinkles are possible this morning. Skies turn partly cloudy this afternoon with highs in the upper 60s. Colder air settles temperatures into the upper 30s by Tomorrow morning. Lower 60s are expected Wednesday and Thursday with another cold morning. Clouds invade Friday and the wedge keeps highs in the upper 50s with some light rain by afternoon. Rain is expected overnight until day break Saturday. Drier and milder weekend with rain chances returning Sunday night. Monday brings a bigger cool down.