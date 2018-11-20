Fall chill returns before Thanksgiving Day

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Holiday week kicked off on a fair and mild note. However clouds increase as a cold front slides east tonight. There’s just enough moisture for a few sprinkles otherwise morning clouds give way to afternoon sunshine and highs in the mid-upper 60s.
Behind the front drier air and cooler temperatures are on tap. Expect below average readings with lows in the upper 30s and highs low 60s Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day. Otherwise nice fall conditions hold through the holiday.
Next disturbance lifts north from the Gulf late Thursday into Friday bringing SWGA increasing clouds with rain likely Friday night into Saturday morning. Some clearing but a slight chance of rain holds Sunday and Monday with another drop in temperatures early week.
