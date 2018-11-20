Emergency closure issued for Albany childcare facility

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - On Monday, the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) issued an Order for Intended Emergency Closure for Carolyn N. Greene’s Family Childcare Learning Home.
The childcare facility is located in the 3000 block of Tiger Court.
According to DECAL, orders are issued by the agency when it is determined that the health, safety, or welfare of children may be in imminent danger.
Carolyn N. Greene’s Family Childcare Learning Home has a license capacity of six and serves infants from 0-12 months, toddlers 13 months to 4 years old, preschoolers and school age children who are 5 and up, according to DECAL.
DECAL said that parents impacted by this situation can connect with child care resources at www.allgakids.org or by calling the toll-free number 1-877-ALL GA KIDS. Parents will be assisted in locating quality child care options. DECAL provides this free service to parents.
