Ealum reports on GA special session

This tax credit is subject to replanting requirements and is equal to 100 percent of the casualty loss deduction reported on the taxpayer’s federal tax return. Although tax credits in excess of the taxpayer’s tax liability will be refunded to the taxpayer, the credit cannot exceed $400 per acre, and the total credits preapproved for all growers may not exceed $200 million. Taxpayers are eligible to claim the credit in the taxable year in which they replant 90 percent of the timber lost from Hurricane Michael.